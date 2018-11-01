FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day! Strong to severe storms are possible

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up. Friday is an Alert Day. Some storms could be strong to severe Friday afternoon and evening.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Friday is an Alert Day.
· A cold front will bring scattered rain and storms to the Midlands Friday.
· Some storms could be strong to severe. Parts of the Midlands are under a marginal risk for severe weather Friday. Gusty winds will be the biggest threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
· High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Friday.
· Drier and cooler conditions move in for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
· Rain is in your forecast for Monday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
· Next Tuesday (Election Day) is an Alert Day for rain and potential storms.
First Alert Weather Story:
A cold front will slowly approach the Palmetto State from the west tonight into your Friday. Here’s the deal. A few showers are possible tonight, but the bulk of the activity will arrive Friday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
The front will move through the Midlands Friday, giving way to scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Gusty winds will be the biggest threat. We cannot rule out an isolated tornado. Best rain/storms chances will arrive Friday afternoon and evening, likely between the hours of noon and 9 p.m. We’ll keep you updated. Rain chances are around 70%. Highs will be in the mid 70s Friday.
Drier weather will move in by your weekend with highs in the upper 60s.
On Monday, a few more showers are possible. Then, heads up! We have another Alert Day for next Tuesday for rain and potential storms. Don’t let the rain deter you from going to the polls on Election Day! Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Mild. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.