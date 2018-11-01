Family of SC man whose plane disappeared off Charleston coast to hold memorial service Thursday

CHARLESTON, SC (WIS) - The family of a South Carolina man who hasn’t been seen since the plane he was traveling in went missing off the coast near Charleston late last month is holding a celebration of life service Thursday.
The memorial service for Joseph Allbritton, 34, will be at 11 a.m. in Charleston, followed by a celebration of life service Thursday evening. His family has confirmed that he was one of five people traveling on a Piper PA-31 aircraft that departed from Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Andrews and was headed to the Bahamas.
Allbritton, a Sumter native, had a wife and 3-year-old son.
Coast Guard officials said in a news release that the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, or AFRCC, notified the Coast Guard 7th District watchstanders at 11:33 a.m. on Oct. 25 of a civilian aircraft emergency. The Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center received a report from the aircraft of an in-flight emergency, lost contact on radar and notified the AFRCC.
After searching approximately 3,516 miles for 76 hours, the Coast Guard suspended their search on Oct. 27.
“It is with a heavy heart that we suspend our search for the missing aircraft and its five passengers,” Capt. John Reed, Commander, Sector Charleston said. “I have spoken with the family of those that were on this plane and extend my deepest sympathies to them and all those who have been hit by this tragic loss at sea.”
