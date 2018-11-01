Family buys 46 pounds of candy for Halloween in Elmwood Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The streets of the Elmwood Park neighborhood were filled with superheroes, monsters, princesses, and more for a night full of trick-or-treating.
The community indulged in lots of friendly competition and not just for the best costumes, but the Halloween decorations outside just about every home. Families bring out the works with lights, music, and even smoke.
The curfew went into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday, but it was quite the party before that.
“The neighborhood went all out: blocks off the streets, the houses decorate, the adults dress up. It’s just a big community event and that’s why it’s so much fun,” said Tameika Isaac Devine who’s family has been trick-or-treating in the Elmwood Park neighborhood for nearly 15 years.
Jamie Devine said that, as a father, he likes that it’s a safe event
“You have a lot of police officers around," he said. "You have a lot of parents that are here with the students, with the children and that way everybody’s safe.”
“It’s great to see them walking around and, also, I think it helps to see the law enforcement in a positive light just being out here and associating and being with the neighbors,” added Elmwood Park resident Jeremy Bryant.
Bryant passes out candy each year and, in this neighborhood, there’s quite the demand.
“We bought 46 pounds of candy and we’re in our last two bags now,” said Bryant.”
Bart and Christy Tittle also live in the area and said they “go through about 2,000 pieces of candy” on Halloween night.
In the end, it’s all for good reason, of course.
“Your children are only going to be young once and they grow so quickly. So, this is really a memory for them,” says Isaac Devine.
Bryant described his favorite part of the night as “seeing the kids and just their enjoyment and the excitement that the holiday brings to them and the fact that some of them are creative in their costumes, some of theirs aren’t, some of them are a little shy but in the end it’s just the spirit of Halloween and we celebrate in a grand fashion.”
Several parents also talked about the importance of checking all that yummy candy once you get home and, of course, avoiding anything that has already been opened.
