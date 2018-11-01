Dabo responds to Cleveland Browns rumors: I hate the cold, I’m happy where I am

CLEMSON, SC (TigerNet,com) - The calendar turns to November this week and that means that members of the Clemson coaching staff will be mentioned for job openings across the country over the next few months. Head coach Dabo Swinney got a head start on the proceedings this week when his name was mentioned in connection with the Cleveland Browns, who fired former head coach Hue Jackson earlier this week.
