Blown transformer, downed power lines forces Lexington Middle School to evacuate

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - A blown transformer has led to the evacuation of Lexington Middle School Thursday afternoon, school district officials and police say.
Lexington County School District One says the school was evacuated as an extra precaution. The downed power lines have blocked the main entrance of the school but all lanes on North Lake Drive are open after being briefly closed.
Police are asking commuters in that area to proceed with caution or find an alternate route. SCE&G is also on-scene assessing the blown transformer and downed power lines.
School officials say that the students have returned back to the building, and school will dismiss at its normal time.
