25-year-old Saluda man identified in fatal US-178 crash

SALUDA, SC (WIS) - The victim of a fatal crash that happened in Saluda County late Monday night has been identified.
25-year-old Kenneth Ray Shealy died on the scene, according to the coroner.
The accident happened on Highway 178 near Mount Willing Road. Troopers say the driver of a 2000 Chevy 1500 heading east crossed the center line, hitting a Chevy S10 head on.
The S10 driver, identified as Shealy, died. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Chevy is recovering from injuries.
