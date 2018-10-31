25-year-old Saluda man identified in fatal US-178 crash

By Emily Smith | October 31, 2018 at 3:52 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 3:52 AM

SALUDA, SC (WIS) - The victim of a fatal crash that happened in Saluda County late Monday night has been identified.

25-year-old Kenneth Ray Shealy died on the scene, according to the coroner.

The accident happened on Highway 178 near Mount Willing Road. Troopers say the driver of a 2000 Chevy 1500 heading east crossed the center line, hitting a Chevy S10 head on.

The S10 driver, identified as Shealy, died. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevy is recovering from injuries.

