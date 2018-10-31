Video shows motorists box in SUV after bike taxi struck in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A video taken Tuesday night shows two motorists stopping an SUV after the vehicle struck a bike taxi in downtown Charleston.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a call about the incident came in at 8:32 p.m.
A viewer provided dash cam video showing the moments leading up to, during and after the bike was struck.
The video shows a wheel falling off the bike taxi as the SUV speeds away.
The driver who captured the video and another motorist in a white truck is seen following the SUV, and eventually boxing the driver in at Calhoun and King streets.
Charleston police say a motorist struck a pedi-cab, but no one was taken to the hospital.
***Note the video states it happened in 2016, but Charleston police confirm that the incident happened today, Oct. 30 of this year.****
