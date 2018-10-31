Talk of the Town: Get ready to rock with the docs

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Doctors in the greater Midlands area will put down their instruments - like scalpels and stethoscopes - and pick up their instruments like guitars and pianos and such.
Doctors Lounge is back to once again benefit the Free Medical Clinic in Columbia. The clinic provides quality health care and medications at no cost to the most vulnerable in our community who can’t afford such services.
Dr. Todd Crump, the volunteer medical director of the Free Medical Clinic, says the Doctors Lounge is crucial to raising money and awareness for the clinic.
"The Doctors Lounge has become one of the area's most anticipated events. It is a high-energy evening featuring performances by the Midlands' own talented physicians, great food, a mobile auction, open bar and plenty of fun.” Dr. Crump hopes a big crowd will join him to rock with the docs while raising money for The Free Medical Clinic.
"For every dollar we receive, we generate over seven dollars’ worth of healthcare. So if somebody gave 20 dollars, we're going to generate at least 140 dollars’ worth of healthcare and be able to continue to do what we do for so many thousands of people in the Midlands," says Dr. Crump.
In addition to serving as the volunteer medical director at the Free Medical Clinic, Dr. Crump also works full-time as an emergency room physician at Lexington Medical Center. In fact, he was nominated as WIS TV's first Community Builder in partnership with Mungo Homes. He's been the volunteer director since 2002.
Tickets are $75 now and $85 the day of the event. Get more information and your tickets by clicking here.
The Doctors Lounge 2018 to benefit the Free Medical Clinic is Thursday, November 8. The evening at The Senate at Tin Roof in Columbia starts at 7 p.m. Dress to "rock out!"
Learn more about the Free Medical Clinic by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.