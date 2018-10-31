Sumter PD looking for person of interest in fatal drive-by shooting

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Sumter Police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting on Tuesday night on South Salem Road.
Police responded to the scene after 10:15 p.m. and found Marcus Brown, 54, was sitting in a parked vehicle outside of his family’s home when he was shot. The shots came from a small, gray four-door vehicle that was passing the home, police said.
Brown was taken to Palmetto Health Toumey where he later died. He has a scheduled autopsy for 9 a.m. Friday in Charleston.
Police are working to determine what led to the shooting and the individuals involved. They, however, think this is an isolated incident and that Brown was not the intended target.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.
