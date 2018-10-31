Striking images as Venice, Italy gets inundated by water from severe high tide

People walk in a flooded street of Venice, Italy, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, as, according to city officials, 70 percent of the lagoon city has been flooded by waters rising 156 centimeters (more than 61.41 inches) above sea level. Venice frequently floods when high winds push in water from the lagoon, but Monday's levels are exceptional. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP) (Andrea Merola)