Singaporean accused of NKorea dealings to talk to officials

This wanted poster released by FBI shows Singaporean Tan Wee Beng, the director of both trading house Wee Tiong (S) Pte. Ltd. and ship management services company WT Marine Pte. Ltd. The Singaporean businessman facing criminal charges in the United States for allegedly violating sanctions against North Korea said he was taking the concerns “seriously.” In a note to stakeholders of his trading company Wee Tiong, seen by The Associated Press, Tan Wee Beng said he was still fully committed to his business. Tan was also blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury Department for allegedly doing business with the North and engaging in money laundering. Tan said he will work with lawyers and contact authorities for more information on the charges. (FBI via AP)