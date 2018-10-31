Sen. Tim Scott talks political civility, upcoming veterans event

“I look back to Pittsburgh and I think back to 2015, we had a massacre of 9 Christian lives simply because they were worshipping, simply because they were black. We have to have a clear and decisive statement to anyone motivated by hate that we will not tolerate that in any corner of this country,” Scott said. “I love the fact that my Jewish brothers started with a clear statement that there is no room for hate. I love the fact that families of the 9 victims here in Charleston stated with “we forgive, Matthew 5:44.” An important delineation that set this state apart from all the chaos in this country and around the world.”