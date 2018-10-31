Sen. Tim Scott talks political civility, upcoming veterans event

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - As the election approaches, we spoke with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott on Wednesday, speaking on a few topics including civility and how we can elevate political debate.
“I look back to Pittsburgh and I think back to 2015, we had a massacre of 9 Christian lives simply because they were worshipping, simply because they were black. We have to have a clear and decisive statement to anyone motivated by hate that we will not tolerate that in any corner of this country,” Scott said. “I love the fact that my Jewish brothers started with a clear statement that there is no room for hate. I love the fact that families of the 9 victims here in Charleston stated with “we forgive, Matthew 5:44.” An important delineation that set this state apart from all the chaos in this country and around the world.”
“Each and every one of us have something to give to the conversation, to share in that conversation, so it’s really important that we all engage in the conversation. Without questions, every single facet of leadership has an important role to play as it relates to bringing commonality to this conversation.”
Sen. Scott will be in Columbia on Saturday, November 10th to host a free event celebrating women who have served in our military.
“On Saturday, Nov. 10, the Saturday before Veterans Day, we have a chance to celebrate women who have served in uniform in our military," Scott said. "What a blessing for our state, 43 thousand women have served. This is a year we celebrate our success because of their patriotism.”
