SC election officials are working to make sure your vote is safe

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - State and local election commissions are doing everything they can to make sure your vote counts.
Elections officials are working to prevent election tampering in South Carolina. Officials say the issue isn’t new, but some of the threats and vulnerabilities have changed especially since the 2016 elections.
A record number of absentee voters are hitting the polls across the state. Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina State Elections Commission says, “Security is not a new concept for elections.”
Federal agencies warned state officials about countries and hackers trying to influence the 2016 election. Since then, they’ve ramped up their cybersecurity efforts in more ways than one. Whitmire says, “Motivations vary, but our jobs are to secure the system against any and all threats.”
The South Carolina State Elections Commission says they have put together a new team of cybersecurity professionals and law enforcement to keep things secure.
“We’re working with an unprecedented team of cybersecurity professionals that have taken every reasonable measure to protect the states voting system and the election infrastructure as a whole,” Whitmire says.
Election officials say the voter registration database is what hackers are trying to get into. Richland County Elections Commission Director Rokey Suleman II says the actual machines where people vote are safe from cyber threats. “It’s nearly impossible to hack the voting system because none of that is connected to the internet.
The only tampering of voting machines can happen when they are moved to polling locations. Suleman says Richland County has protocols in place to make sure none of that happens.
The one problem they do have with the machines is they’re aging. They’ve been around since 2004. “Anytime you have pieces of technology you’re going to have issues. Now with the age of the technology, you’re having more and more issues”
Suleman says they resolved a minor hardware issue earlier this year when absentee voting began. They hope this is last time they have to use this system.
Whitmire says they plan to replace the voting systems statewide before the elections in 2020.
The new voting machines will have paper ballots that voters can take with them when they leave the polls. This can help them audit the elections as well and make sure no tampering happens.
If you do happen to run into any issues or are suspicious of tampering notify poll workers or your county’s election commission.
