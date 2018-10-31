‘I hope they come forward’: Grieving mother asks for justice in shooting death of son, 1-year-old grandson

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - One month ago, a father and his one year-old son were killed at their Richland County home, but the deaths of 1-year-old Tyren Williams and 23-year-old James McDowell remain unsolved.
Deputies are still following leads, but the case remains under investigation. We have yet to learn why the crime happened and who is responsible.
The mother of James McDowell, Margaret Williams, is calling out for justice.
“I don’t ever want them to forget about him, or his son and what somebody did to them,” Williams said.
“Anybody that knows anything, heard anything, or saw anything, no matter how minor they might think it is, I hope they come forward,” Williams said.
Walk down Beatty Downs Road where the September 30th shooting happened and you will find a now empty scene in front of the home of James McDowell and his son 1-year-old Tyren Williams.
On the ground are remnants of a vigil, set up to honor the two. The vigil also held on Tyren’s birthday. He would have turned 2 a few days after he was killed.
Williams has a plea to an entire community. She says while deputies have stayed in constant contact with her, she has only learned so much.
“They still working on it. There’s nothing they can really tell us. They still investigating,” Williams said.
Williams continues to hope for closure.
“Me myself I haven’t been able to grieve, or like cry like I should be able to because I don’t know why this happened why the person did whatever they did. I may never find out why it happened, but I feel like once I have justice, then I can grieve like I’m supposed to,” Williams said.
She says now is not the time to protect anyone responsible.
“Somebody like that don’t need to be protected and hidden and kept a secret. They need to tell whatever they know,” Williams said.
Richland County deputies still have six open Homicide Cases this year out of 22 homicide cases.
Why do some of these crimes remain unsolved? Richland County officials say each case presents a different set of challenges and say information is always a benefit in any case.
If you would like to help deputies and know anything about this crime. You can stay anonymous and you’re eligible for a cash reward, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888 CRIME SC.
