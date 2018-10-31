2 men arrested for stealing utility trailer in Sumter

2 men arrested for stealing utility trailer in Sumter
Sumter Police have charged Douglas Tipton for theft of a utility trailer.
By Emily Smith | October 31, 2018 at 4:05 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 5:10 AM

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Two men are facing charges after officials say they were caught on camera stealing a utility trailer.

Police in Sumter have charged Douglas Tipton and Bobby Mitchell with grand larceny.

Bobby Mitchell has been charged for theft in Sumter
They say the pair were seen on camera stealing a utility trailer packed with furniture from Ron’s Used Cars on Bultman Drive earlier this month. Police originally said three people were involved, but have since ruled out a third suspect.

Both Mitchell and Tipton are being held in the Sumter County Detention Center.

