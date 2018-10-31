2 men arrested for stealing utility trailer in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Two men are facing charges after officials say they were caught on camera stealing a utility trailer.
Police in Sumter have charged Douglas Tipton and Bobby Mitchell with grand larceny.
They say the pair were seen on camera stealing a utility trailer packed with furniture from Ron’s Used Cars on Bultman Drive earlier this month. Police originally said three people were involved, but have since ruled out a third suspect.
Both Mitchell and Tipton are being held in the Sumter County Detention Center.
