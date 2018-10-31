The Latest: Prosecutor: Khashoggi was strangled, dismembered

Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb, center left, leaves his hotel to go to his country's consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. The Turkish fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi has called on U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders to ensure that his death in Istanbul is not covered up, while Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor on Tuesday visited the Saudi Consulate where officials from his government killed the writer. (Can Erok/DHA via AP) (Can Erok)