Gamecocks look to avoid slow start against Ole Miss

“There’s no concrete answer,” added Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley. “We’re going to keep trying and figuring out what we can do. I think coming out uptempo may help us more. Sometimes, it feels like we go to uptempo to get us started sometimes. I think maybe coming out in the game fast tempo may help us, but we’re still trying to just figure everything out. I do know that we’ll need to come out playing well this week knowing that [Ole Miss is] really good on offense.”