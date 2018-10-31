Gamecocks look to avoid slow start against Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - When the season first started, South Carolina wanted to play fast and put a ton of points on the scoreboard each and every week.
Unfortunately, the Gamecocks haven’t been as productive as they’d like to be. In fact, they’ve had more than their fair share of struggles in the first half against their last six opponents. Through six conference games, South Carolina averages just over eight points in the first half. To break that down even further, the USC offense has been sluggish at best in the opening quarter averaging just over three points in their last six contests.
“There’s no concrete answer,” added Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley. “We’re going to keep trying and figuring out what we can do. I think coming out uptempo may help us more. Sometimes, it feels like we go to uptempo to get us started sometimes. I think maybe coming out in the game fast tempo may help us, but we’re still trying to just figure everything out. I do know that we’ll need to come out playing well this week knowing that [Ole Miss is] really good on offense.”
Despite their struggles in the first half, Carolina has shown a willingness to fight back and rally in the second half. Still, the Gamecocks know that has to change if they hope to continue having success. They look to make that change come Saturday against an Ole Miss team known for lighting up the scoreboard.
“They can score in bunches and they can score quickly,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. “They’ve shown that over the last two years. Been very effective scoring points on everybody. Getting out of the gates strong, playing real well in the middle strong, and finishing up pretty strong too, we need to do all three.”
South Carolina heads to Ole Miss to face the Rebels this Saturday at noon.
