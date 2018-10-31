Fuel spill closes Chapin Rd. after collision involving semi-truck and train

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Emergency personnel are responding to a collision involving a semi-truck and CSX train in Lexington.
The accident happened on the 500 block of Chapin Road. There are no reported injuries and no train derailment.
150 gallons of fuel was spilled from the semi-truck. Lexington County Fire officials are securing the leak and notifying SCDHEC for cleanup.
Early reports indicate the train was carrying coal and wood chips, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Chapin Road is closed at this time. WIS will continue to update this story.
