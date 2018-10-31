Fred Hopkins preliminary hearing scheduled for tomorrow

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The man accused of ambushing officers at his home in Florence County will be in court tomorrow.
Fred Hopkins' preliminary hearing is scheduled for tomorrow at 10 a.m.
The hearing will be held at the detention center located on the 6000 block of Friendfield Road in Effingham.
He will be facing two murder charges and the five attempted murder charges.
His son, Seth Hopkins' preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, November 1st at the same location.
Sheriff Leon Lott is asking the community to continue to pray for the officers who are still recovering.
