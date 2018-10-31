First Alert Thursday and Friday For Possible Strong/Severe Storms

First Alert Thursday and Friday For A Chance of Strong/Severe Storms
All treats on this Halloween as High pressure moves to our East today, this will bring a southwest wind into the state. Look for much warmer temperatures, few more clouds and higher humidity.
A cold front will come in from the West by Friday. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. The timing of the storms will be a bit tricky as the front may slow down and the area of rain/storms continues to push well ahead of the front. The more the rain/storms advance forward, they will lose the help of lift in the atmosphere that the Cold front and Low pressure to the North provides.
This in turn, would limit the severe factor in the equation. This is something that needs to be watched over the next 24 hours. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday. A gusty thunderstorms possible Friday as the front moves through.
The front will bring cooler drier conditions for the weekend.
Yet another cold front will be here Monday into early next week for another chance of showers.
Weather Headlines:
- First Alert Thursday and Friday for a chance of strong to severe storms
- Halloween forecast is nothing by Treats! Mostly sunny highs upper 70s
- Cooler and drier weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 50s
First Alert Thursday: Increasing clouds. Breezy warm and more humid. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some could be strong. High near 80
First Alert Friday: Mostly cloudy, 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe with damaging winds. Highs lower 70s
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.