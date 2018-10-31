Employees of Orangeburg County pet lodge speak after bullet holes discovered in business

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Tuesday, employees of a business struck by gunfire in Orangeburg County spoke to WIS, while deputies look for those responsible.
Authorities say on Sunday morning, those at the "Southern Paws Pet Lodge" near Wolfton, notified them of bullet holes that came through their roof.
Employees say they have had four bullets fall on their business in the last year and a half.
Investigators believe someone in the area fired shots into the air and say it may be a harmless act, but both parties say it needs to stop immediately.
"Praying is all we can do, that if it happens again we don't get hit. We're hoping that it does not happen again. We're getting the word out, trying to let people know around the area because we really do think that it may be somebody around here and just saying hey, know what you're shooting at, don't just carelessly shoot your gun," said employee Kristen Nettles.
