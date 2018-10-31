CPD: 3rd suspect in Waverly Place Apts. shooting arrested in New York

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a third suspect connected with an October 2018 shooting that killed a woman.
CPD says Dashawn Muldrow, 17, turned himself into police in Albany, NY early Wednesday morning. Muldrow will be housed at the Albany County Corrections Facility in Upstate New York on a CPD Fugitive from Justice arrest warrant. Muldrow also faces burglary charges in Albany.
CPD Investigators are making arrangements with the United States Marshals Service regarding the extradition process to bring Muldrow to Columbia to face charges.
Once he returns to South Carolina, Muldrow will be charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and Criminal Conspiracy.
Dominic McDaniel, 45, is being charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Casey Hairston, 39, is being charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, and criminal conspiracy.
Cherelle Evans was shot in the upper body during the incident. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at a local hospital on Oct. 13. During a struggle, her male acquaintance was hit in the head with a firearm and soon escaped the residence moments before the shooting occurred.
At this time, CPD Investigators believe the crime was a targeted act of violence; with at least one of the suspects being acquainted with a victim in the case.
