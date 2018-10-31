Chilling phone video shows passengers boarding fatal flight

In this image from video, Inchy Ayorbaba, wife of missing passenger Paul Ferdinand Ayorbaba, speaks in a TV interview in Jakarta on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Indonesian TV broadcast a smartphone video by Paul Ferdinand Ayorbaba of passengers boarding Flight 610 on Oct. 29, its mundane details transformed into unsettling moments by knowledge of the tragedy that would transpire. "My husband sent that video to me via WhatsApp. It was his last contact with me, his last message to me," Inchy Ayorbaba said. (TV One via AP) (AP)