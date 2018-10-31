Career criminal arrested on multiple crimes related to stolen trailers, trucks, Kershaw Co. sheriff says

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - An Elgin man identified as a "career criminal" by Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews has been arrested and charged with multiple counts.
Geavontay Lamar Mills, 34, has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle greater than $10,000.00, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle (enhancement), two counts of grand larceny, two counts of unlawful entry into enclosed places, failure to stop for blue light, receiving stolen goods (enhancement) and receiving/selling vehicle with falsified VIN.
“Geavontay Mills is a serial thief who is also the prime suspect in numerous vehicle and trailer thefts in other counties,” Sheriff Matthews said. “Two very determined KCSO investigators were able to build a case against Mills and get him off the street.”
In May 2018 the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office began receiving numerous reports of stolen trailers, heavy equipment, and vehicles, specifically Ford F-250 trucks. Investigators began chasing down leads, but the case took a positive turn when a KCSO patrol officer spotted a Ford F-250 pulling a dump trailer parked on US1 on the side of the road near Elgin, SC.
“When the deputy turned around to check out the vehicle, the driver who was later identified as Mills, fled leaving the trailer behind,” Sheriff Matthews said in a release. “The pursuit went into Richland County and then Lexington County where officers were able to force the F-250 to stop, but Mills escaped on foot. The F-250 was recovered and reported stolen from York County, SC.”
Kershaw County investigators were able to obtain physical evidence from the F-250 that enabled them to identify Mills as the driver. Additional physical and electronic evidence further identified Mills and provided investigators with the location where he was ultimately taken into custody.
On Oct. 29, KCSO investigators executed a search warrant at Mills’ residence on Smyrna Rd. in Elgin and recovered a Ford F-250 that was stolen from Martinsville, VA. Investigators also recovered 3 handguns from Mills’ residence.
He was taken into custody at that time and transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he remains on a $105,000.00 bond set by Magistrate Roderick Todd.
KCSO investigators are continuing to work closely with investigators from Richland County and the Rock Hill Police Department which are investigating multiple vehicles and trailer thefts. Mills is the prime suspect in several of those thefts.
Sheriff Matthews says Mills has an extensive criminal record with arrests for: driving under suspension and multiple traffic offenses, third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary (violent), unlawful carrying of a weapon, giving false information, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree burglary (non-violent), auto breaking, criminal conspiracy, petty larceny, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful use of a blue light, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving on wrong side of road, failure to use headlights when required, possession of controlled substances, attempted burglary, receiving stolen goods less than $5,000.00, assault and battery with intent to kill, possession/sale of stolen vehicle, multiple burglary arrests of varying degrees, possession of burglary tools and failure to return rented objects.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.