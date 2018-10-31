Blythewood residents worry about fire service coverage with booming development of new neighborhoods

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - New subdivisions are popping up all over Blythewood.
The new developments have some folks are wondering how the small fire stations that service them- which only have two paid firefighters each-are going to be able to get the job done.
“We’re constantly growing, and we’re constantly having trouble,” said Lisa Boyd who lives in Blythewood. “We need more firefighters.”
County Council member Seth Rose agrees. While those fire stations do have help from volunteers, Rose says the county is bringing in a consultant to help determine the best way to train and keep the best firefighters right here in Richland County.
“We need to have the best to take care of our families,” Rose said. “I hope that when the recommendations come forth that the funding will follow. I know that I certainly will be supportive of that as I have been in the past.”
Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says, in the past, the small crews have been more than enough to service the Blythewood area. But he’s aware that with this new community development, they’ll have to make some changes.
“Certainly with expansion the more expansion you do, the greater the need of fire coverage,” Jenkins said. “But we do, right now, feel like we have adequate response in that area.”
Chief Jenkins says they’ll soon find out what updates they need across the county, and that he just wants to keep public safety at the forefront.
