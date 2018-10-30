World War II Veterans to be honored in Midlands ceremony

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A ceremony will be held in West Columbia on Tuesday to honor World War II Veterans.
Reverend Canon George Chassey served in the United States Air Force as a crew chief in the 354th fighter group. The 97-year-old helped open the first fighter strip in France and helped liberate a concentration camp near the end of the war.
On Tuesday, he will present a model of the plane he worked on to Air Force Major General Zobrist. In return, Reverend Chassey will be presented with a certificate of thanks for his service.
That event is at Still Hopes in West Columbia at 4:30 p.m.
