Wilson, Carrigan, participate in debate for 2nd congressional seat

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - One week away from the midterm elections on Nov. 6, candidates for the 2nd congressional district gathered for a debate on Tuesday.
Republican incumbent Joe Wilson and his challenger Democratic candidate Sean Carrigan both participated in Tuesday’s debate at River Bluff High School.
The debate featured questions submitted by students, to address various issues in the state including an important one for those students the rising cost of college education.
River Bluff’s assistant principal served as a debate moderator. The Center for Law and Global Policy Development hosted the event.
