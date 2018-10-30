Two men arrested in connection to deadly Waverly Place shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia police announced the arrest of two suspects in connection to a deadly shooting at Wavery Place earlier this month
Dominic McDaniel, 45, is being charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, first degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Casey Hairston, 39, is being charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, and criminal conspiracy.
A third suspect believed to be involved, Dashawn Muldrow,17, is wanted by CPD and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Officials report that the McDaniel, Hairston, and Muldrow conspired to break into the victims’ home to commit an armed robbery.
Investigators also believe the victim was targeted and at least one of the suspects knew the victim in the case.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Muldrow and once captured he will be charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and criminal conspiracy.
Anyone helping Muldrow hide from CPD could also face charges.
Mcdaniel and Hariston are currently housed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
