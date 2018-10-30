Tigers earn spot in Top 4 of season’s first College Football Playoff rankings

“Some years, you’re going to have things go your way. Some years, you’re not," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday prior to the release of the rankings. “You try to be the best version of that team each year, but we’re in a position and I’m sure we will be there somewhere. The people that are talking about how great you are and the only team that can do this or do that, or whatever, and then you go lay an egg. Well, then the next week, they’re going to talk about everything that’s wrong with your program. Doesn’t matter. You got to beat Louisville.”