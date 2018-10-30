Tigers earn spot in Top 4 of season’s first College Football Playoff rankings

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - For the fourth straight season, Clemson is ranked in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.
The Tigers (8-0, 5-0) enter this week as the No. 2 team in the CFP rankings after a historic 59-10 win over conference rival Florida State.
Clemson now takes aim at making a fourth consecutive trip to the national semifinal. Their last CFP contest ended with a 24-6 loss to eventual champion Alabama. It’s one of many lessons Swinney and the Tigers have learned over the years about navigating the schedule when the College Football Playoff rankings once they’re released.
“Some years, you’re going to have things go your way. Some years, you’re not," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday prior to the release of the rankings. “You try to be the best version of that team each year, but we’re in a position and I’m sure we will be there somewhere. The people that are talking about how great you are and the only team that can do this or do that, or whatever, and then you go lay an egg. Well, then the next week, they’re going to talk about everything that’s wrong with your program. Doesn’t matter. You got to beat Louisville.”
Alabama was listed as the top team in the ranking. LSU and Notre Dame rounded out the top four in the first CFP reveal of the season.
Clemson hosts Louisville at noon on Saturday.
