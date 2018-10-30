Tanner ‘optimistic’ Gamecocks will play 12th game on Dec. 1

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s been the burning question Gamecock fans have wanted an answer to since the Marshall game was canceled due to Hurricane Michael.
Will the Gamecocks play a 12th game to replace the contest they lost?
University of South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner said he’s hard at work trying to bring in an opponent for the Gamecocks to play on Dec. 1.
“I’m optimistic,” Tanner said. “It’s not an easy process.”
Tanner said he’s not on Twitter very much, but he’s well aware of who the fans’ feedback regarding the game.
“Somebody told me on Twitter the other night that you’re way too slow,” Tanner said. “You’re too methodical. They were knocking on me a little bit, but you’ve got to get another school to agree to play and they’ve got to sign a contract. But I think we’re in a good place. I’m a little bit optimistic today. I think, probably by this time next week, we might have secured an opponent, but it’s difficult.
“You’re talking to some people who are trying to get in a position to play in their championship game, which is Dec. 1 and…if they’re not in their championship, do they want to play on Dec. 1? So, it hasn’t been all that easy, but I’m confident we’ll have an opponent for Dec. 1.”
Tanner said he’s negotiating with four teams right now, but he didn’t say who those teams were. He also mentioned there was no guarantee that an announcement regarding a Dec. 1 opponent would be made next week.
“I said all along and I might’ve said it publicly,” Tanner said. “I wanted to announce no later than Nov. 3 or Nov. 5, somewhere in there that we’d be ready to play because that would be a month out [and that would] give people an opportunity to purchase tickets for that game. I’d like to stay on that schedule if at all possible and I’m doing everything I can to get that announced sooner than later.”
Tanner believes that game will be played at noon on Dec. 1 ahead of the SEC Championship game.
Until that announcement comes, the Gamecocks will focus their attention on who’s currently on their schedule. Their next game is on the road at Ole Miss this Saturday at noon.
