Talk of the Town: Bid on the chance to ride along with a ‘Live PD’ deputy

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - How about getting to ride along with your favorite Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy? You can bid for that at the upcoming ‘Live PD’ auction.
The Nov. 10 event is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brookland Health and Wellness Center on 1050 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia.
At the ‘Live PD’ Auction, you can bid for a ride-along with nine of your favorite Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies including Danny Brown, Garo Brown, Chris Mastrianni, Kevin Lawrence, Chris Blanding, Addy Perez, Donny Rae Campbell, Tina Roy or Khadijah Sessions.
Enjoy food trucks, a DJ, silent auction, prizes and more! Tickets for the event by the Brookland Baptist Women's Day 2019 group are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
