Suspects wanted after home invasion turns deadly in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators are searching for suspects in connection to a deadly home invasion that occurred October 27th.
According to officials, around 12 a.m. three gunmen kicked in the door of a home on Geneva Court and shot a man after a confrontation.
Another resident in the home told investigators he heard a loud noise just after midnight and minutes later he heard at least two more shots fired.
He said the gunmen kicked open his bedroom door and pointed weapons at him but they did not fire.
The victim who was shot was found lying by their bedroom door. Emergency personnel could find no vital signs, according to the report.
If anyone has any information on the gunmen, they are asked to call the OCSO 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
