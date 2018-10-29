SC’s Governor candidates stance on key issues ahead of Nov. 6 vote

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Governor Henry McMaster is being challenged by State Representative James Smith in the race for South Carolina governor.
McMaster has held the position since 2017 when Nikki Haley left to become the United Nations' ambassador. Previously, McMaster was the lieutenant governor and state attorney general.
President Trump endorsed McMaster during the primaries. In his campaigning, McMaster often draws parallels between him and the president.
“The president is trying to do the same thing I’m trying to do; cut taxes, get rid of regulations, keep the children educated and safe in school, keep the people safe, build the roads,” McMaster previously said.
Smith is running as the democratic candidate. Smith has served as a state representative for Richland County for over two decades. He is an Afghanistan combat veteran and current member of the South Carolina National Guard. The practicing attorney is running on the values of “integrity, family and service.”
“I served and led American soldiers in combat. I cared more about their future and their very lives than my own and we need a governor who cares more about our future than the next primary election,” Smith said during one of the live debates.
The 2018 South Carolina gubernatorial election will take place on November 6 to elect the next governor of South Carolina.
Here’s their stance on key issues facing South Carolina:
EDUCATION
Smith is campaigning as the ‘Education Governor’ by putting education as his top priority.
The democrat said he thinks much of the change needed in the state can be improved by first fixing the state’s education system.
“By investing in your futures, we invest in the future of the entire state,” Smith said to students at the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics on Oct. 22.
South Carolina schools has consistently ranked low in performance. The state also has some of the lowest salaries for teachers in the country.
The state is facing a teacher shortage as it struggles to retain and recruit educators.
Smith plans to combat this by creating a task force to ensure officials address all the reasons why teachers are leaving.
He announced he would use the state’s $177 million surplus for one-time teacher bonuses and would increase teachers' salaries by 2 percent.
But Smith doesn’t believe this is the only reason teachers are leaving.
“There’s so much red tape. They don’t leave because of the pay really. I mean they leave because it kills the joy of teaching. All the administrative and reporting requirements that are there, the testing for things that don’t help kids learn or teachers teach,” Smith said.
Smith said he can make all this happen without a “cent of tax increase.” He said all his proposals can be funded by the current growth.
McMaster has also spoke on improvements needed to the system.
“We offer teachers smaller classrooms, consolidation. There’s a lot of things we can do that do not cost money,” McMaster said during the first debate.
He plans to invest in rural communities as a tactic to attract and retain teachers in those areas.
“When a school district prospers, the schools in that district prosper,” the governor’s campaign website stated.
McMaster has been a big advocate for trained and certified police officers in every school.
Both candidates support teacher raises, increased technology classes and decrease class sizes.
ECONOMY
On his campaign website, McMaster stated his top goal is “bigger paychecks and more of them.”
McMaster often points to improvements to the economy made while he has taken office.
“$6 billion dollars in new investment in just a few months. 21,000 new jobs. Now is not the time to fire the coach to hire some rookie or somebody else,” he said.
McMaster is for across the board tax cuts. Last week, McMaster announced a $52 million tax cut from the unemployment tax rate.
Part of his plan is to increase partnerships between universities and major companies while decreasing regulations.
At 3.3 percent, the state’s unemployment rate is at the lowest it’s been at decades. This decline is a pattern seen across the country.
While McMaster points to this rate as evidence of success, Smith said it doesn’t paint the full picture.
“We have thousands of jobs that simply can’t be filled, which we talk about low unemployment rate but what it doesn’t say is we have the highest numbers of people who are not even included in that” Smith explained.
The percent of individuals working or looking for work in the state is declining. South Carolina has one of the lowest participation in the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Smith said he would solve this through his top priority – education.
“We’ve got to put to work that people of our state and the way to do that is early in school. Show them these educational opportunities lead to economic opportunities," Smith said.
For Smith, the lack of an educated workforce is the top challenge in South Carolina.
He wants to create scholarships to link schools and companies, while also expanding partnerships with businesses to train workers for open jobs.
As a veteran, Smith is advocating to connect more veterans with economic opportunity.
Smith plans to add broadband and renewable energy to increase economic opportunities.
Both McMaster and Smith are committed to improving infrastructure across the state.
HEALTH CARE
For Smith, expanding Medicaid is a key way to increase revenue within South Carolina.
“We have hundreds of thousands of our citizens who don’t have access to healthcare and once this election is over and I have the opportunity to expand Medicaid, I’m going to deliver on $2 billion,” Smith said.
The candidate said this money will generate economic activity and create revenue in the state for years to come.
“We need to expand coverage to increase access to high quality, affordable healthcare and keep our hard-earned tax money at home,” Smith stated on his website.
McMaster is against expansion and calls Obamacare “an unprecedented encroachment on state sovereignty.”
Instead, he wants to remove anti-free market regulations, increase telemedicine and encourage healthier behaviors.
Both candidates would contribute to fight the opioid crisis with more resources. McMaster would do this by declaring a statewide public health emergency, hosting opioid summits and fighting for legislation on education and stricter prescription limits.
