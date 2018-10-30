UPDATE: SCDC inmate apprehended after brief escape

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections detained an inmate who briefly escaped custody after walking away from a work-release center in Columbia.
SCDC officials say inmate Eric Lee Brown, SCDC inmate no. 363734, walked off from the Manning Re-entry/Work Release Center in Columbia. He was captured a short time later.
According to SCDC online records, Brown is in prison on a five-year sentence for shoplifting.
