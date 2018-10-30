UPDATE: SCDC inmate apprehended after brief escape

UPDATE: SCDC inmate apprehended after brief escape
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 30, 2018 at 10:58 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 11:19 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections detained an inmate who briefly escaped custody after walking away from a work-release center in Columbia.

SCDC officials say inmate Eric Lee Brown, SCDC inmate no. 363734, walked off from the Manning Re-entry/Work Release Center in Columbia. He was captured a short time later.

SCDC officials say inmate Eric Lee Brown, SCDC inmate no. 363734, walked off from the Manning Re-entry/Work Release Center in Columbia. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.
SCDC officials say inmate Eric Lee Brown, SCDC inmate no. 363734, walked off from the Manning Re-entry/Work Release Center in Columbia. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

According to SCDC online records, Brown is in prison on a five-year sentence for shoplifting.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.