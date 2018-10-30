RCSD looking for missing 66-year-old man with medical conditions

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Calvin Counts. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
October 30, 2018

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s help with locating 66-year-old Calvin Counts.

Countys was last seen Monday, Oct. 29 around 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of Hardscrabble Road.

He is described as a black male. approximately 6 ft. tall and weighs 180 lbs. and walks with a limp. Counts also has medical conditions that require medication that he did not have with him when he was last seen.

Counts was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, dark colored pants, black boots, and a camouflage hat.

He has recently moved to the northeast area and is unfamiliar with it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000.

