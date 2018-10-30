Police searching for woman suspected of shoplifting from Walmart on Sunset Blvd

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Lexington Police Department is searching for a female they believe was involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart.
According to officials, a female enter the Walmart located on the 5000 block of Sunset Blvd with an unidentified male.
While in the Walmart the female is accused of shoplifting items and trying to walk out of the store without paying
A Loss Prevention officer attempted to stop the female but she fled on foot.
If you have any information please call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.
