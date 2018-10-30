One person killed in Saluda crash on US-178

SALUDA, SC (WIS) - One person has died after a collision in Saluda County on Monday.
The accident happened around 11:25 p.m. on US-178 near Mt. Willing Rd. The driver of a 2000 Chevy 1500 was heading east and crossed the center line, hitting a 1999 Chevy S10 driving west.
The driver of the 1999 Chevy S10 was pronounced dead at the scene and SCHP reports they were not wearing a seat belt. Their identity has not yet been released.
The driver of the 2000 Chevy 1500 sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.
There were no other passengers or reported injuries. WIS will continue to update this story.
