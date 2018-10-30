Man, woman arrested after reported fight at Rock Hill park

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - A man and a woman were arrested Monday after a fight broke out at a popular park in Rock Hill.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. at Cherry Park. Police said when they tried to break up the fight - which was between two women near a soccer field at the park - they were assaulted by 31-year-old Darius Jermale Stewart.
According to the release, Stewart hit the officers with a closed fist then resisted arrest. It took several officers to get him handcuffed.
Stewart was eventually taken into custody and charged with three counts each of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and throwing bodily fluids on employees by a prisoner, and one count of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.
One of the woman allegedly involved in the fight - 23-year-old Dianne Able - was also arrested at the scene and charged with assault and battery.
Police said the other female was a victim. There is no word on what may have led to the altercation.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.