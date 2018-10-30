Man wanted for carjacking at El Cheapo on Percival Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man in connection to a carjacking in the parking lot of El Cheapo on the 1000 block of Percival Road.
According to officials, on October 26th around 2 a.m., a man entered the driver's side of a vehicle while the driver was inside the gas station.
The suspect then got into a physical altercation with the passenger in the vehicle before pointing a gun and forcing them to exit the car.
The suspect then drove off with the vehicle. It was later found abandoned off of Hunt Club Road.
If you have any information about this crime you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.