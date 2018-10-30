Law enforcement expert: ‘I’ve never seen a mounted officer use his baton in that manner’

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A video gaining traction on social media shows a Richland County sheriff’s deputy swinging a 40-inch wooden baton in the air above hundreds of USC tailgaters on Saturday.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott issued an apology on behalf of the department as a result of the deputy’s actions and said an internal investigation is underway into the incident.
“I don’t feel like the officer did anything intentionally,” Sheriff Lott said. “I don’t think it was directed at anyone in particular. No one was arrested and no one was injured but it just didn’t look good.”
Karl de la Guerra, founder of KDI Protective Services of South Carolina, spent decades in law enforcement. He also teaches officers how to properly use a baton in training exercises. After watching the cell phone video of the incident, de la Guerra said he believes the sheriff’s apology was warranted.
“I think the apology is certainly necessary in this situation,” he said. “In my time in law enforcement, I’ve never seen a mounted officer utilize his baton in that manner.”
The sheriff’s department said it received a call around 8:00 on Saturday night of a safety concern due to overcrowding in a parking lot at 1215 Rosewood Drive. The video captures the deputy slowly wading through the crowd on horseback with his wooden baton at his side. As the video continues, the deputy can be seen lifting the baton above his head and waving it back and forth and in a downward motion.
“There’s certain techniques you can use to restrain an individual with the utilization of that baton,” de la Guerra said. “But none of them dictate a striking motion downward toward the head of anyone.”
De la Guerra said it is against policy to strike a subject in the head with a baton. Instead, officers are trained to, if need be, strike a subject in the torso or an area that contains more muscle mass.
“What I question is the deputy’s demonstrated use of his 40-inch baton,” he said.
The University of South Carolina Black Alumni Reunion was hosting the event when deputies arrived. It released this statement in response to the sheriff’s apology.
“We appreciate Sheriff Lott’s apology and commitment to conduct a thorough investigation of the Richland County Sheriff Department’s actions and policies that led to this incident and will reserve judgment of the Department until the complete investigation has been conducted and findings shared. We remain committed to providing our fellow alumni with a safe, responsible and enjoyable experience as they return to their University for homecoming.”
