Having Headspace plays key role in Tigers’ success on the gridiron

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - If you’ve wondered what has been the key to Clemson’s confidence and dominance, the answer is proper maintenance of the Tigers' headspace.
Every Thursday afternoon, Clemson University Athletic Department sports psychologist Milt Lowder leads a meditation session for the team.
"We do it every Thursday," said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.
Swinney seems to enjoy what he calls a “moment with Milt.” Dr. Lowder introduced the Tigers to the Headspace App. It's designed to teach life-changing skills of meditation.
"There's some guy (on the Headspace App) and he's got that weird voice and he's talking to you," said Swinney. "Everybody in the room is supposed to have their eyes closed. Feel your feet into the floor... Your weight into the seat and you just drift away. Kind of come up and you go, ‘I feel kind of good.’ It's kind of nice."
The Tigers were are “ALL IN” on the meditation a couple weeks ago except for one coach who had too much on his plate.
"This is when I knew we were going to smash N.C. State," said Swinney. "There's Venables. He's still drawing plays. He's in the back of the room. He ain't paying attention. He's just sitting there still drawing stuff. This is when I knew. This is the moment I knew Brent ain't got no time for Headspace. He's got no space left in there."
It's fine if Venables cannot spare the few minutes to meditate. He's been ultra-focused on helping the Tigers dominate. So far, undefeated Clemson (8-0) has.
Next up, the Tigers have a home showdown with Louisville at noon on Saturday.
