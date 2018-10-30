First Alert Forecast: Alert Day for Friday For Possible Gusty Thunderstorms

First Alert Friday For Rain and Possible Gusty Thunderstorm
Today is another Chamber of Commerce day with plenty of Carolina sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Southwest winds move in for Wednesday…look for a bit more clouds and warmer daytime highs (Near 80).
The next cold front arrives Thursday into Friday. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday. A gusty thunderstorm is possible Friday as the front moves through. The front will bring cooler drier conditions for the weekend.
Yet another cold front will be here Monday into early next week for another chance of showers.
Weather Headlines:
- First Alert Friday for rain and a chance of a gusty thunderstorms
- Super Fall weather Today and Wednesday
- Temperatures near 80 by Thursday
- Cooler and drier weekend
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the middle 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 70s
Thursday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Warm and a bit more humid. 30% chance of showers. Highs near 80
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.