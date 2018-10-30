FIRST ALERT: Alert Days are posted for Thursday and Friday for rain, potential strong storms

On Thursday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be near 80. A few late day showers and storms are possible as the cold front gets closer to the area. Most of the rain will likely arrive Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible, which could be strong to severe. If the models hold up, we could see rain for most of the day Friday. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Highs will be in the mid 70s Friday.