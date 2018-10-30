FIRST ALERT: Alert Days are posted for Thursday and Friday for rain, potential strong storms

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Thursday and Friday are both now Alert Days. We are tracking rain and potential strong storms in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Thursday and Friday are Alert Days!
· A cold front will bring scattered rain and potential storms to the Midlands late Thursday through Friday.
· Some storms could be strong to severe. Parts of the Midlands are under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday (night).
· Until then, expect chilly weather tonight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.
· Halloween brings dry weather with highs near 80. Temperatures around trick-or-treating will fall from the 70s into the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
For your Halloween, we’re expecting dry weather. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s. By the time we’re trick-or-treating Wednesday night, temperatures will fall from the 70s into the 60s. Enjoy your night and be safe.
Then, our attention turns to Thursday and Friday. Both days are Alert Days as a cold front moves in from the west. The front will move east into the Midlands late Thursday through Friday, giving way to rain and potential thunderstorms.
On Thursday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be near 80. A few late day showers and storms are possible as the cold front gets closer to the area. Most of the rain will likely arrive Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible, which could be strong to severe. If the models hold up, we could see rain for most of the day Friday. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Highs will be in the mid 70s Friday.
Drier weather will move in late Friday into your weekend.
Tonight: Clear and Chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Halloween: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Increasing Clouds. Late Day Showers and Storms (30%). Highs near 80. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
