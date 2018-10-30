On eve of Halloween, it’s National Candy Corn Day

(CNN) - Candy corn has been around since the 1800s, and, love it or hate it, Tuesday is the day to celebrate it.
It’s National Candy Corn day, so now you have an excuse to enjoy the traffic-cone-looking candies before handing them out to eager trick-or-treaters.
If you've ever wondered where candy corn gets its name, it's not because it's supposed to taste like corn or even because it's made using corn syrup.
It's because the yellow, orange and white colors were used to represent the colors of corn kernels.
The rather simple confection is made with little more than sugar, water, marshmallows and wax.
It's also one of the most divisive candies out there.
There aren't many people who could take or leave candy corn - opinions seem to run particularly hot or cold on it.
If you’re a fan, take some time Tuesday to pay tribute by having a handful.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.