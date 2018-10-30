Charleston shooting victims react to the mass shooting in Pittsburgh

CHARLESTON, SC (WIS) - Jennifer Pinckney, survived that 2015 Charleston Shooting at Mother Emanuel as her husband was gunned down in the other room. She says we are long overdue for finding a solution to the gun violence problem in our country.
“You know the church is, and the synagogue is, a place to worship. It’s a place where you should feel safe,” Pinckney said.
But after yet another mass shooting in sacred places like these, now the question is “how can we stay safe?”
Pinckney says it all comes down to respecting differences in one another and making sure the bad guys don’t get the guns.
“Too many high powered weapons,” Pinckney said. “It’s too much easy access to getting these high powered weapons. It’s not enough love. If we didn’t hate so much, I think a lot of this wouldn’t take place,” she said.
The current pastor at Mother Emanuel says, they had to bring long-term change, and still have increased security here at the church after that 2015 shooting.
But he’s worried that continually adding more “good guys” with guns won’t truly fix our problem.
“If people have a desire, if they have hatred in their hearts, as many guards as you have or you can possibly have, it will never be the solution,” said Rev. Eric Manning, the current pastor at Mother Emanuel. “You cannot meet violence with violence. You have to find a better solution.”
For now, those who’ve felt this pain before say they hope the nation can fix the problem before we’re having this conversation again.
“There needs to be more love,” Pinckney said. Just like “We need to stop hating, and at this point in time, you need to get out and vote,” Pinckney said.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.