What’s next? Midlands rabbis discuss security at synagogues

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Jewish congregations in Richland County are taking steps to be more secure in the wake of the mass shooting in Pittsburgh.
Rabbi Levi Marrus with Chabad of South Carolina says they asked Richland County to be more visible on their property. Deputies provided a patrol car.
“We reached out again to the sheriff’s deputy department and they immediately sent a car over and it will be here throughout the time being,” Marrus said.
There are many possibilities when it comes to what is next for synagogue security.
“You look in Europe and you look in Israel and they deal with this on a constant basis. And some of the practical steps can include whether a guard, a police officer,” Marrus said.
Aside from security detail, Lieutenant Dominick Pagano, with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they offer free staff training and security assessments.
“Training all the staff there, threat recognition you know signs and symptoms to look for of pre-attending attacks. We also talk about security itself and response, you know what happens if an attack does happen, inside or outside. What are your protocols? Do you have lockdown procedures? Are your doors able to be locked and when we talk about that, we talk about making sure there are simple locks that are approved by the American with Disabilities Association that pretty much anyone can lock and be able to open with one limb,” said Pagano.
Already, some features are in place at Beth Shalom Synagogue like cameras and a button you have to press to be allowed entry into the place of worship.
“We can no longer just leave the door open for people to walk in and out. This has been in place for some few years now. Ever since the great rise of hatred in America,” said Rabbi Jonathan Case.
All of this, a difficult, but necessary conversation lies ahead this week for both Rabbis.
“To be able to express our opinions, the freedom to be able to pray as we would like to pray without obstruction and without fear,” said Case.
“We can either live in fear. Shut our doors, go home and say we just can’t do this, or we can figure out a way to grow stronger,” said Marrus.
Tuesday, Beth Shalom synagogue says they will hold a vigil at 6 p.m.
They have invited community members from all congregations, all religions, to remember those killed in Pittsburgh and to talk about how we can make our communities safer.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin sent WIS a statement saying in part:
“As mayors, we speak out against hate crimes wherever and whenever they occur – in our nation and in our own cities – and try to find ways to build understanding, compassionate and inclusive communities that bring people together.”
