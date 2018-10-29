West Columbia Police seeking suspects who broke into vehicle on B Avenue

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for individuals suspected of breaking into a vehicle on B Avenue on October 27th.
Three men, suspected of the break-in, were caught on video from inside the homeowner's vehicle.
Officials describe the suspects as being in their late teens or early twenties and say they were carrying backpacks.
If you have any information about this incident or can identify the individuals in the photograph you are urged to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
