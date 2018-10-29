Venice inundated by exceptional tide; flooding hits Italy

A woman removes water from a shop in a flooded street of Venice, Italy, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, as, according to city officials, 70 percent of the lagoon city has been flooded by waters rising 149 centimeters (more than 58 1/2 inches) above sea level. Venice frequently floods when high winds push in water from the lagoon, but Monday's levels are exceptional and forecast to rise even higher, to 160 centimeters (nearly 63 inches) by mid-afternoon. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP) (AP)