Sex offender who molested child in Midlands parking lot extradited from PA

KERSHAW, SC (WIS) - A sex offender has been extradited from Pennsylvania to Kershaw County to answer for his crimes.
Two Kershaw County Deputies flew to Mifflin County Pennsylvania on Oct. 25 and took David Anthony Servinsky, 34, into custody. They brought him to Kershaw County where he faces charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
“It goes without saying that Servinsky is a sexual predator who needed to be taken off the street,” Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said. “Fortunately, through very thorough investigation he was identified, located, taken into custody and returned to Kershaw County to answer for his crimes.”
In July 2018, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office received information from the mother of a 12-year-old girl that an adult white male named David, who drove a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, had sexual relations with her daughter on two occasions in the parking lot of a business in Kershaw County. She advised that her daughter had met Servinsky online.
A KCSO investigator worked the case over the period of 3 months and was able to identify Servinsky as the individual who had sexual relations with the 12-year-old girl. Further investigation revealed that he was in Pennsylvania.
Within an hour after being contacted by the KCSO investigator, Mifflin law enforcement personnel were able to arrest Servinsky who waived extradition.
He was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he appeared before Magistrate Darrell Drakeford who denied his bond. Servinsky has previously been arrested for retail theft and multiple narcotics offenses.
