SC officials offer condolences, extra security in response to deadly PA synagogue shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Places of worship across the US are honoring lives lost and ramping up security after a deadly mass shooting in Pennsylvania.
Many in the Lowcounty gathered Sunday night to remember the victims of that synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh.
Residents and community leaders gathered in downtown Charleston to remember the 11 victims killed. Over 200 people came together to hold a candlelight vigil at the Charleston Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square.
“This vigil marks a very important time in the city of Charleston. We want to show solidarity to our Jewish brothers and sisters,” Emanuel A.M.E. Reverend Eric Manning said.
The Tree of Life Congregation in Columbia shares the same name with the synagogue in PA. The group announced on Facebook that the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will help with enhanced patrols around the building as well as the other synagogues in the community.
"We have been in touch directly with those who organize security details for the RCSD about this, and we sincerely thank them for their help and cooperation,” the post said.
SC Governor Henry McMaster responded to the shooting in a tweet over the weekend.
President Donald Trump also offered condolences after the incident, saying “all of America is in mourning."
